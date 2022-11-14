TVS delivers over 200 iQube electric scooters in Delhi in single day

TVS has delivered over 2,000 units of its TVS iQube and TVS iQube S in Delhi since its launch, including 200 units that were delivered in a single day in the city.

TVS handed over 200 units of its new TVS iQube electric scooters to its customers in Delhi in a single day. The company has received an overwhelming response for the iQube as EV adoption in Delhi continues to grow at an exponential rate, backed by low electricity rates and progressive government policies.

The new range of TVS iQube Electric series was launched earlier this year across three avatars. The new TVS iQube and TVS iQube S variants come with a 3.4 kWh battery pack, along with features like 7 inch TFT display, HMI controls, and reverse parking. T

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST, is powered by a 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers a range of 140 km per charge. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at an on-road price in Delhi-NCR for Rs 99,130 and Rs 1.04 lakh, respectively (on-road Delhi-NCR including FAME II and state subsidy).