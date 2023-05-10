TVS delivers 100 iQube e-scooters in New Delhi in a single day

TVS has delivered 100 units of the iQube electric scooter in New Delhi in a single day. The company plans to deliver 1,000 e-scooters in 10 days to celebrate iQube’s 1 lakh+ customer base.

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, hosted a mega delivery event for its iQube customers in the national capital. The company delivered 100 units of the TVS iQube in New Delhi in a single day and it plans to deliver 1,000 e-scooters in 10 days across 10 cities. This delivery marathon is being organised to celebrate iQube’s 1 lakh+ customer base.

Delhi, get ready to upgrade your commute with the TVS iQube Electric and glide through the gullies of Dilli in style. Join us as we embark on our Mega Delivery Marathon, delivering 1000 TVS iQubes across 10 cities! #ExperienceElectric with us today. pic.twitter.com/6gUbtLVr8N — TVS iQube (@tvsiqube) May 8, 2023

TVS iQube crosses 1 lakh sales:

TVS iQube first made its debut in January 2020. However, it received a set of comprehensive updates in May last year that enhanced its appeal and helped in boosting the demand for the e-scooter. In the last 16 months, TVS has sold more than 1 lakh units of the iQube and the company’s order book is getting stronger by the day.

TVS iQube: Battery, range and price

TVS is currently offering the iQube in two variants: Standard and S. Both of them get the same 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are claimed to offer a riding range of 100 km on a single charge. In terms of pricing, the standard variant of the TVS iQube costs Rs 99,130 while the ‘S’ variant is priced at Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS iQube ST: What to expect?

TVS Motor Company will soon reveal the prices of the flagship ‘ST’ variant of the iQube. It was unveiled in May last year but the launch got delayed. The TVS iQube ST features a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km per charge. It will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

