TVS teases new electric scooter LED DRL & logo: Bajaj Chetak rival to launch tomorrow

TVS Motor Company has released yet another teaser video of its new upcoming electric scooter and this time we get a glimpse of the LED DRL and TVS logo on it. TVS had unveiled an electric scooter concept called Creon at the 2018 Auto Expo, but compare it to what we see in the teaser, the new scooter isn't likely to be the Creon. Over the course of the time between the two expos, a fully camouflaged TVS electric scooter has been spotted testing and it is now headed for a formal launch tomorrow, i.e. 25th January. We will be at the venue to bring you details live.

The test mules seen so far suggest the new TVS electric scooter will have sporty design and styling. Expect a range of about 80 km between charges and 110cc conventional scooter-like performance. Considering the current trend and Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450 as its likely rivals, the TVS electric scooter could be compatible with fast charging.

For perspective, TVS Creon electric scooter specifications include a 12 kW electric motor powered by three lithium-ion batteries. It had a claimed 0-60 km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds and a range of 80 km on a single charge. The concept featured a fast-charging facility as well delivering 80% charge in one hour.

TVS gets patent for electrically operated automatic fuel cock

TVS Creon electric scooter gets Cloud connectivity, multiple riding modes, parking assist, geofencing, GPS along with anti-theft support. Expect similar performance and features from the upcoming scooter, along with smartphone connectivity which TVS scooters already feature. If it is to rival the Chetak and 450 in performance and features, it would also in terms of pricing with a tag that reads about Rs 1 lakh.