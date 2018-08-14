TVS contributes Rs. 1 crore for flood relief to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

The recent floods, ravishing through the coastal state of Kerala have not only disrupted tens of thousands of lives, but have also resulted in tremendous and unimaginable loss of life. In these trying times, it is always heartwarming to see homegrown corporates rush to the aide of those in need. In that Spirit, TVS Motor Company have contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in lieu of the distressing flood situation in Kerala. The cheque for the same was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan by Mr. Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST)- the social arm of TVS Motor Company in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on the contribution by TVS, Mr Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust, expressed his gratitude in expressing his gratitude to TVS for their outpour of support to the afflicted communities facing difficult situations. Reiterating that his prayers are with the people of Kerala, and ended expressing hope that the situation will improve.

This is not the first time, that TVS Motor Company has worked with SST towards providing relief to victims of natural calamities. Over the years, TVS has played a vital role in several relief operations, across the nation. This of involvement by corporates in providing relief for those in need should inspire more with similar corporate muscle to also come to the aide of those in need.

At Express Drives, Our prayers and thoughts are with those afflicted by these terrible conditions and hope that situation in Kerala stabilizes soon.