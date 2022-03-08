TVS celebrates One Lakh Apache Owners Group members with AOG’s North Chapter Ride

TVS Apache is celebrating one lakh members in the Apache Owners Group (AOG). The company organized the first edition of the TVS AOG North Chapter ride in Mandawa to celebrate this milestone.

TVS Apache, the premium sports motorcycle series from TVS Motor Company, is celebrating the milestone of one lakh members in the Apache Owners Group (AOG). For the uninitiated, Apache Owners Group is a community of passionate and like-minded Apache riders who share a common platform to explore and spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. After four years and over a thousand rides, AOG is now present in 65 cities across India with more than one lakh members.

To celebrate the 100K milestone of the Apache Owners Group, the company recently organized the first edition of the TVS AOG North Chapter ride in Mandawa (Rajasthan) from March 4 to March 6, 2022. The three-day event witnessed the biggest gathering of TVS Apache owners who rode down from across the length and breadth of the country astride their motorcycles to the mystifying City of Havelis, presenting a fine example of riding brotherhood and a loyal riding community.

Throughout the TVS AOG North Chapter Ride, the Apache riders indulged in various activities, including an obstacle race, slow race, dirt riding, and other engagement sessions. Moreover, to capture the lively spirit of Mandawa, the participants even got to experience sporting activities like horse riding, pottery-making classes, ropewalk. This was followed by camel rides and Rajasthan’s popular puppet show.

The day of the TVS Apache Owners Group members ended with exhilarating band performances, light performances, and a DJ night followed by a tour of the famous Havelis and mansions in and around the town. Moreover, the riders got a chance to even meet the Royal Family of Mandawa.