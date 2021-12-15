TVS, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to EVs: First product to roll out by 2023

TVS has stated that under this enhanced cooperation, both companies ‘have identified a range of products and technologies to deliver significant business benefits.’

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that the extension and expansion of their long-term partnership, under which the two will now also jointly develop new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company’s scope will include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products. In a press statement today, TVS stated that under this enhanced cooperation, both companies ‘have identified a range of products and technologies to deliver significant business benefits.’

The new expanded partnership includes exclusive products for both BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company that will be developed on common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally. The first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months.

In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets. This collaboration has resulted in three products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310.

With over 100,000 customers, the products have been well accepted in markets like the EU, US, Japan, China and India.

“The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said.

“Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity with over 100,000 global customers. We look forward to the future of this cooperation,” Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said.