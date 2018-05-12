TVS bikes and scooters to get advanced safety system: Can communicate with other vehicles, send SMS during accident & more

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company is working on advanced safety system for its two-wheelers. The said system might come in most of the company's upcoming bikes and scooters. According to a report on Bikewale, the company is aiming at making the riding experience safer and reduce the number of accidents with this system. The safety system by TVS can be connected to the vehicle through sensors or via a mobile application. The system will be able to record multiple parameters like riding pattern, braking pattern and the parking locations. The system will even record how many times the rider has used the pass-by switch. The set-up that TVS is working on will also come with riding environment detection (RED) that will inform the rider about the traffic condition ahead and if there is a congestion, the system will also provide an alternate route.

The set up will also keep the rider updated about the climatic conditions. The system will detect an accident if there is a sudden change in the speed of the vehicle. In such a case, the TVS safety system will bring the vehicle into an emergency mode. Under this, the vehicle will automatically flash the parking lights and apply horns to catch the attention of the vehicles passing by. The system will even send an SMS or call the emergency number that has been saved into it. Furthermore, in order to prevent any fuel leakages, the system will also cut off the fuel outlets in the vehicle automatically.

TVS launched its most feature-rich scooter till date christened Ntorq 125 a few months back. The scooter supports smartphone connectivity and displays a lot of useful information including last parking location, top speed achieved and has a separate trip meter when the scooter is in reserve. With the TVS Ntorq 125, the company has already shown its technological prowess and the future safety system looks like the next step in this regard. One can expect the said safety systems to be offered in the company's upcoming Creon scooter and the Zeppelin cruiser, both of which were showcased at Auto Expo 2018.

