TVS Asia One-Make Championship’s rider squad announced: 3 Indians selected

TVS Racing has announced the rider squad for the TVS Asia One-Make Championship and it includes three Indian riders as well. This will be the first-ever road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level.

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, recently announced the launch of its One Make Championship on a global platform. The TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be held in Malaysia later this month. Now, the company has announced its 16 rider squad that will compete in TVS Asia One-Make Championship and it includes three Indian riders as well.

Here are the selected riders for TVS Asia One-Make Championship 2022:

Rider Name Country Gender Muhamad Harith Farhan Baharin Malaysia Male Muhamad Fitri Ashraf Malaysia Male Agung Septian Indonesia Male Decky Tiarno Aldy Indonesia Male Vorapong Malahuan Thailand Male Nattaphon Kaewmun Thailand Male Watcharin Tubtimon Thailand Male Arsyad Rusydi Singapore Male Kerwin Eins Golbert G. Chang Philippines Male Jagan Kumar India Male KY Ahmed India Male Deepak India Male Miu Nakahara Japan Female Hayato Kobayashi Japan Male Varis Felix Fleming Australia Male James Frederick Jacobs Australia Male

TVS Racing says that the selection of the rider squad for the Asia One-Make Championship was based on the rider’s skill, their latest best achievements and their lap timings to ensure that only the best get selected in the debut championship. In addition, the consistency and adaptability of the riders were also taken into consideration.

It is worth mentioning that the TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be the first-ever road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level. It will run alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The TVS Asia One-Make Championship 2022 will feature the race-spec version of the company’s flagship motorcycle, Apache RR 310.

TVS Racing says that its Asia One-Make Championship 2022 will serve as a platform to discover new talents while also showcasing the qualities and capabilities of the race-spec Apache RR 310. The sixteen selected riders of the TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be participating in four rounds and compete against one another as per the schedule below:

Round Date Location Circuit Round 1 May 27-29, 2022 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit Round 2 July 1-3, 2022 Indonesia (TBC) Mandalika International Circuit Round 3 August 12-14, 2022 Japan Sugo International Circuit Round 4 November 18-20, 2022 Thailand Chang International Circuit

