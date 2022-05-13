TVS Asia One-Make Championship’s rider squad announced: 3 Indians selected

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, recently announced the launch of its One Make Championship on a global platform. The TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be held in Malaysia later this month. Now, the company has announced its 16 rider squad that will compete in TVS Asia One-Make Championship and it includes three Indian riders as well.
Here are the selected riders for TVS Asia One-Make Championship 2022:
|Rider Name
|Country
|Gender
|Muhamad Harith Farhan Baharin
|Malaysia
|Male
|Muhamad Fitri Ashraf
|Malaysia
|Male
|Agung Septian
|Indonesia
|Male
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|Indonesia
|Male
|Vorapong Malahuan
|Thailand
|Male
|Nattaphon Kaewmun
|Thailand
|Male
|Watcharin Tubtimon
|Thailand
|Male
|Arsyad Rusydi
|Singapore
|Male
|Kerwin Eins Golbert G. Chang
|Philippines
|Male
|Jagan Kumar
|India
|Male
|KY Ahmed
|India
|Male
|Deepak
|India
|Male
|Miu Nakahara
|Japan
|Female
|Hayato Kobayashi
|Japan
|Male
|Varis Felix Fleming
|Australia
|Male
|James Frederick Jacobs
|Australia
|Male
TVS Racing says that the selection of the rider squad for the Asia One-Make Championship was based on the rider’s skill, their latest best achievements and their lap timings to ensure that only the best get selected in the debut championship. In addition, the consistency and adaptability of the riders were also taken into consideration.
It is worth mentioning that the TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be the first-ever road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level. It will run alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The TVS Asia One-Make Championship 2022 will feature the race-spec version of the company’s flagship motorcycle, Apache RR 310.
TVS Racing says that its Asia One-Make Championship 2022 will serve as a platform to discover new talents while also showcasing the qualities and capabilities of the race-spec Apache RR 310. The sixteen selected riders of the TVS Asia One-Make Championship will be participating in four rounds and compete against one another as per the schedule below:
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Circuit
|Round 1
|May 27-29, 2022
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|Round 2
|July 1-3, 2022
|Indonesia (TBC)
|Mandalika International Circuit
|Round 3
|August 12-14, 2022
|Japan
|Sugo International Circuit
|Round 4
|November 18-20, 2022
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
