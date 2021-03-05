TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

Bookings are on and the TVS Apache RTR200 4V has reached the showrooms. Complimentary TVS XPOD Helmet is also included for RTR Series in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa & Puducherry.

By:March 5, 2021 12:21 PM

Ride modes on a budget motorcycle was unheard of. Not in TVS’ world. The Indian motorcycle maker first launched this in the sub-Rs 3 lakh Apache RR310 bike and then rolled it to the RTR200. However, the TVS Apache RTR200 4V with riding modes was available only with dual-channel ABS. Now to give customers more options, TVS Motor Company has introduced the new Apache RTR200 with even single-channel ABS. The cost of the bike is Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom, Rs 1,000 more than the previous version. Bookings are on and the bike has reached the showrooms. Complimentary TVS XPOD Helmet is also included for RTR Series in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa & Puducherry. Not only riding modes but also pre-load adjustable front suspension and adjustable levers are on offer. The three ride modes include Sport, Urban and Rain. These ride modes not only affect the engine characteristics but also change the way the ABS intervenes.

In Rain mode, the ABS is aggressive whereas in Sport, it is the least. The 200cc, oil-cooled motor makes 20.7hp of power and 18.1Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist function is added to this mix. There are disc brakes on both ends whereas the instrument console is a fully-digital unit. At the same time, the aforementioned ride modes can be toggled via a small button on the handlebar. Currently, TVS is the only one that offers such varied high-end function with their bikes and at a relatively affordable price. Kudos to the company for bringing in race-tech to the lower spectrum and allowing a wider audience to enjoy it.

This being said, Bajaj Auto also got in the Platina 110 with ABS. Although is a single-channel unit, this application will be a lifesaver and again pave the way for conventional manufacturers to start offering this tech irrespective of the cubic capacity of the vehicle.

