TVS Apache RTR 310: Top highlights

TVS Apache RTR 310 comes packed with segment-first features, and more power output and is available at an aggressive price.

TVS has launched the much-awaited Apache RTR 310, the company’s flagship street fighter. The RTR 310 will take on the likes of the KTM Duke 390, and BMW G 310 R and could even step on its siblings, RR 310’s toes. We take a look at the RTR 310’s top highlights.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Value for money

TVS has launched the Apache RTR 310 starting from Rs 2.43, ex-showroom, and this is the standard price of the street fighter and not an introductory one. Therefore, the RTR 310 is Rs 29,000 more affordable than its sports tourer sibling, the RR 310. What’s interesting to note is that the RTR 310 is the most affordable motorcycle in its segment excluding the Triumph Speed 400 which is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM Duke 390, on the other hand, is available at Rs 2.97 lakh and the BMW G 310 R from Rs 2.85 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 310 (Variants) Prices (Ex-showroom) Arsenal Black without quickshifter Rs 2.43 lakh Arsenal Black with quickshifter Rs 2.58 lakh Fury Yellow Rs 2.64 lakh Dynamic Kit Rs 2.82 lakh Dynamic Kit Pro Rs 3.04 lakh Sepang Blue Colour Rs 3.14 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

The Apache RTR 310 comes packed with segment features like the easy-to-use and read 5-inch TFT rider’s console. The all-digital display gives access to features like five ride modes — Urban, Rain, Sports, Track and Supermoto, where rear ABS is switched off and allows the riders to drift. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones and GoPro. One unique and practical feature of the Apache RTR 310 comes with a climate control saddle that can keep you cool and warm based on your requirements. Apart from this, the street fighter also gets throttle-by-wire, slipper clutch, adjustable brake and clutch levers with 4 levels and a bidirectional quick-shifter.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Kit Pro

The Dynamic Pro Kit is equipped with a 6D inertial measurement unit that adjusts braking and power assist based on various conditions like cornering or incline or decline riding situations.

The Apache RTR 310 comes armed with a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, cornering cruiser control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, wheelie control and rear lift-off control. This variant also comes with a climate control seat that offers three levels of cooling and heating.

The Dynamic Kit, which is Rs 22,000 more affordable than the Pro Kit, offers adjustable front and rear suspension that can be set up based on the driver’s requirements and riding style. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system and brass-coated chain. All these features are also available in the Dynamic Kit Pro.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine and Performance

The RTR 310 is powered by the same 312cc engine which is available in RR 310, but the new street fighter is the fastest motorcycle in TVS’ portfolio when it comes to 0-60 kmph. The naked bike does it in 2.81 seconds while the RR does it in 2.93 seconds. According to TVS, RR takes top honours when it comes to top speed with 160 kmph, while the RTR’s max speed is 150 kmph.

In terms of output, the RTR gets an additional 1.6bhp pushing it to now to 35.1bhp. With 28.7Nm of torque, Street Fighter also has 1.4Nm more than RR 310. The RR 310 has a power output of 33.5bhp and 27.3Nm of torque.