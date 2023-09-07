TVS Apache RTR 310: Top 6 unique features offered

Prices for the TVS Apache RTR 310 start at Rs 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs 2.64 lakh (both ex-showroom), with three optional Built to Order kits on offer.

TVS launched the Apache RTR 310 last evening, and the flagship naked streetfighter has been the talk of the town ever since. There are plenty of reasons why this new motorcycle is garnering attention across the internet– one of them is its very long list of features. The equipment of RTR 310 is loaded with all the bells and whistles one can imagine.

The Apache RTR 310 is not only best equipped in its segment but one of the most feature-packed motorcycles currently in the Indian market. Let us look at some of the top unique features offered by TVS on the Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic LED headlight, brake lamp

While LED headlights are a common norm in today’s day of modern automotive technology, TVS has gone a step further and provided a dynamic LED headlamp with the Apache RTR 310. This means the headlamp has 3 levels of light intensity that changes on the basis of the bike’s speed thus providing optimum lighting. This feature is also carried forward to the brake lamp which triggers rapid flashing during hard braking.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Cruise Control

A very common feature in modern cars, it is not very often we see cruise control in two-wheelers and the Apache RTR 310 is one of the few ones. It enables the bike to cruise at a constant speed without any throttle inputs.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Climate control seats

Climate control in two-wheelers beats logic but TVS has managed to pull this off by offering climate control seats. The seats offer cooling as well as heating to the bottom of the rider by up to 15 degree celsius from the ambient temperature.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Another rare feature among two-wheelers is tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It provides real time track of tyre pressure for optimum performance and is part of the Dynamic Kit.

TVS Apache RTR 310: GoPro connectivity

TVS offers a 5-inch TFT instrumentation with the RTR 310 that offers a plethora of connectivity options. Besides the standard smartphone connectivity, this console offers connectivity to music, helmet and GoPro which captures precious moments of one’s travel. Other niceties included in the instrumentation include voice assist, race telemetry,turn by turn navigation, digi docs and crash alert.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Bidirectional quickshifter, Supermoto mode

The 6-speed gearbox offers a bi-directional quickshifter that allows both upshifts and downshifts without the need of the clutch from 2,300rpm till the red line. It also gets a throttle-by-wire system that offers as many as five riding modes including Urban, Rain, Sports, Track and the all-new Supermoto mode that disengages the rear ABS while maximising the power.