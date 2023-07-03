TVS Apache RTR 310 spied testing – Here’s what we know

TVS Apache RTR 310 spied testing for the first time and here’s what we know so far.

It was only a matter of time until TVS came up with its version of the naked RR 310, and the first of these motorcycles have been spied testing. The TVS Apache RTR 310’s pictures surfaced when the motorcycle was shooting for an ad, and a few components look interesting from the pictures.

There are many rumours around the motorcycle, from its styling to its mechanical parts and here’s what we know so far from the spied images of the Apache RTR 310.

Design and platform

While the TVS Apache RR 310 shares its underpinning with the BMW G310 RR, the RTR 310 seems to have a slightly different chassis, especially the rear subframe. The main frame is not clear enough to comment on, but it is safe to assume that TVS will use the same chassis.

Speaking of the design, the spied Apache RTR 310 will have a new headlight design compared to the other Apache motorcycles, along with slightly different forks. Overall, the RTR 310 will be a sport street naked. Also, on the name front, the motorcycle could be called the RTX 310 as per a few reports.

Engine specifications

The spied TVS Apache RTR 310 will carry forward the same engine that does its duty on the Apache RR310 and the BMW duo. The unit is a 312cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine making 33.5bhp and 27.3Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.

On the RR310, the engine is capable of a top speed of 160kmph while returning a mileage of 34.7kmpl. With the RTR 310, expect similar figures, however, being a naked street fighter, it could return better fuel efficiency owing to the lack of fairings, which reduce the weight of the motorcycle.

Equipment and features

Similar to the RR310, expect the RTR 310 to have USD forks, 17-inch alloys, a digital instrument cluster with phone connectivity, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, ride modes, and more. However, from what the spy images show, the motorcycle seems to be in its testing phase because of the exhaust, which seems not road legal.

India launch and competition

As of now, the India launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 seems far away, but TVS could decide to launch it later this year. When launched, expect the RTR 310 to be priced around Rs 2.7 lakh ex-showroom, competing against the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R, Bajaj Dominar, and the Triumph Speed 400.