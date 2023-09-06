TVS Apache RTR 310 launching today: What to expect?

Previous spy shots and teasers have suggested the upcoming Apache RTR 310 will be the most radical-looking TVS naked streetfighter.

TVS will be launching the all-new Apache RTR 310 today. Essentially a naked version of the fully-faired Apache RR 310, test mules of the RTR 310 have been spotted on several occasions in the recent past. Ahead of its launch, let us look at some of the critical details about the upcoming street naked bike and what can be expected of it.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Expected design

From all the recent teasers on social media and spy shots over the past few months, it can be safely assumed that the Apache RTR 310 looks nothing like its fully-faired sibling. In fact, it looks very different from the rest of the naked street fighters in the RTR range. Recent spy images show that the RTR 310 looks very radical that the other RTR models.

Visual highlights from teasers include a split-style angular headlamp, sharp tank shrouds, an exposed rear subframe, split seats, and a chunky side-slung exhaust. The rear end gets a raised tail section with split grab rails and a tyre hugger with turn indicators mounted on it. The overall design looks very sporty with an aggressive forward-leaning riding stance.

TVS Apache RTR 310 teased (Image: TVS Motor Company/Instagram)

TVS Apache RTR 310: Expected features, hardware

Being a flagship model, TVS is likely to offer plenty of bells and whistles with the upcoming RTR 310. This should include features like a fully digital instrument console with a TFT display, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, all-LED illumination, in-built navigation, USB charging, etc.

In terms of hardware, RTR 310 is expected to offer premium equipment like upside-down front forks, a rear mono-shock, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine specs

The Apache RTR 310 will be powered by a familiar 312cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that performs duties on Apache RR 310 as well BWM siblings– G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR. This motor pushes out 33.5bhp and 27.3Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Expected price

TVS will place the Apache RTR 310 in the upper spectrum of its lineup, just below Apache RR 310. It is likely to undercut its fully-faired sibling by Rs 10,000-15,000. This would mean the RTR 310 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 2.50-2.60 lakh (ex-showroom).