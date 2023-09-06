TVS Apache RTR 310 borrows majority of its design from the Draken X21 concept showcased by the brand at the 2016 Auto Expo.

After multiple spy shots floating across the internet and an aggressive social media campaign, TVS has launched the much-awaited Apache RTR 310 at a starting price of Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom India) Arsenal Black (w/o Quickshifter) ₹ 2,42,990 Arsenal Black ₹ 2,57,990 Fury Yellow ₹ 2,63,990 BTO (Built To Order)

· Dynamic Kit

· Dynamic Pro Kit

· Sepang Blue

₹ 18,000

₹ 22,000

₹ 10,000 TVS Apache RTR 310 price list

It is based on the brand’s same 310cc platform that currently underpins four models including TVS’ own Apache RR 310 as well as BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR. The Apache RTR 310 is available in 3 standard SKUs and 3 BTO (Built to Order) customisations.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

Despite sharing the same platform as the RR 310, the new Apache RTR 310 looks nothing like its fully-faired sibling. In fact, it looks very different from the rest of the naked street fighters in the RTR range. From the outset, the RTR 310 looks much more radical than the other naked streetfighters in TVS’ lineup.

Visual highlights of the Apache RTR 310 include a split-style angular headlamp, sharp tank shrouds, an exposed rear subframe, split seats, and a chunky side-slung exhaust. The rear end gets a raised tail section with split grab rails and a tyre hugger with turn indicators mounted on it. The overall design looks very sporty with an aggressive forward-leaning riding stance.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features & hardware

It won’t be wrong to say that the new Apache RTR 310 is the most heavily loaded model in the TVS’ lineup. With segment leading features such as cruise control, five riding modes, music control, voice assist, climate control seat, a bi-directional quick shifter, tyre pressure monitoring system, the RTR 310 clearly outclasses all motorcycles in its segment.

Other notable features in its kit include a 5-inch TFT instrument panel, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, all-LED illumination, USB charging port, and in-built navigation. TVS is also offering a comprehensive 6-axis IMU electronics package comprising features such as cornering ABS, traction control, race tuned dynamic stability control, wheelie control, SuperMoto ABS (switchable rear ABS), etc.

In terms of hardware, the Apache RTR is based on a trellis frame and a lightweight aluminium sub-frame that sits on a fully adjustable suspension setup from KYB featuring upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres. Braking duties are carried out disc brakes at both ends accompanied by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine specs

Powering the new TVS Apache RTR 310 is a familiar 312cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that performs duties on Apache RR 310 as well BWM siblings– G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR. However, in the new RTR 310 it pushes out a peak power of 35.6 PS at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm.

TVS claims a top speed of 150 kmph for the RTR 310 and a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 2.81 seconds. The company is also offering its BTO programme for RTR 310 which includes the Dynamic Kit, the Dynamic Pro Kit and the Sepang Blue paint scheme at additional prices of Rs 18,000, Rs 22,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively.