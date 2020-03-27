TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

Like the new BS6 TVS Apache RR 310, the new RTR 310 streetfighter will also likely get four riding modes along with Glide Through Technology (GTT).

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that there is second TVS-BMW motorcycle in the making. Reports on the internet suggest that this will be the Apache RTR 310 and as the name suggests, it will be based on the Apache RR 310. The new model will be launched in India sometime early next year. The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to get the same styling and design cues as the Apache RTR 200 4V. That said, the new model will get a new headlamp, possibly with an all-LED unit. Moreover, the bike will also get fuel extensions for a better visual appeal. The bike will likely get upside forks upfront along with clip-on handlebars, split type seating and split pillion grab rail.

The braking system of the motorcycle comprises of disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS will be on offer as standard for better safety and more effective braking. Speaking of powertrain, powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 streetfighter will be a 312cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine will likely be good for producing same power and torque outputs in the same region as the RR 310, which is 34hp and 27Nm.

Like the new BS6 TVS Apache RR 310, the new RTR 310 streetfighter will also likely get four riding modes along with Glide Through Technology (GTT). The instrument cluster might also be a fully coloured unit with the company’s Smart Xonnect that lets you pair your smartphone with the bike. TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its naked streetfighter sibling is expected to be priced significantly lower and we are expectibg a pruce tag of close to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The said model will rub shoulders against the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke and the Honda CB300R.

