TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol vs Petrol: How these two are different!

TVS Motor Company recently launched the Apache RTR 200 Ethanol version in India. First showcased at 2018 Auto Expo, the latest Apache is India's first ever motorcycle to run on ethanol. While ethanol is not readily available for commercial use, the Government of India is striving hard to make it possible. The motorcycle has been launched at a price of Rs 1.2 lakh but if you want to buy one right now, that won't be possible as the bike is not currently on sale. TVS has announced that the Ethanol version will be sold in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra initially. Here we explain how the new TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol version is different compared to its petrol-powered counterpart.

First and foremost, let's talk about the visuals. Both the two motorcycles look identical except for the fact that the Ethanol version uses green decals that send out a message of eco-friendliness. The TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol and petrol versions are essentially two same motorcycles as both these use the same engine and cycle parts. However, the ethanol version differs from the standard petrol model in terms of ECU, plumbing and fuel injection system in order to make the bike compatible to run with ethanol.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol version can be run either with 100 percent ethanol or a mix of 80 percent ethanol and 20 percent petrol. Now, coming to the numbers, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol version that is touted as the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 gets higher power and torque outputs, though by a very slight margin. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 20.7 bhp and 18.1 Nm.

Coming to the running costs, TVS says that this will depend on how the commercial ethanol is priced. Ethanol has multiple benefits compared to conventional fossil fuels. First, ethanol is a much cleaner fuel and contains 35 percent oxygen. Moreover, Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions and it also dips the carbon monoxide emissions by 35 percent. That being said, ethanol creates much lesser pollution compared to petrol and hence, the RTR 200 Fi E100 is a commendable step TVS has taken towards the environment.