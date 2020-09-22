TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS launched: Cheaper model to rival Honda Hornet 2.0

With the launch of the new Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS has decided to bring in a more affordable RTR 200 4V model. Features, price, specs of the latter have been elaborated.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has carved out a niche for itself as far as bikes in its segment are concerned. The abundance of features as well as useable performance is something that isn’t lost out on the customer. It might be said that the BS6 price hike has taken things to a higher level. There was only one variant of the RTR 200 4V BS6 and it was priced at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom. With the launch of the new Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS has decided to bring in a more affordable RTR 200 4V model. How have they managed to do it? Simply by offering it a single-channel ABS. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS price is Rs 1,23,500, ex-showroom. In comparison, the Hornet 2.0 is for Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. So what is new in the single-channel Apache RTR 200? Scroll down to see.

There are two colour options to choose from – Pearl White and Gloss Black. The absence of rear ABS will be beneficial while sliding at a race track around corners. TVS calls this version as Super-Moto ABS. A slipper-clutch is available with this version too. The engine is an oil-cooled one and boasts 20.5hp of power and 16.8Nm of torque. The gearbox continues to be a 5-speed unit.

New features that have made their way to the Apache RTR 200 4V post the BS6 implementation are Glide-Through-Technology, SmartXonnect that enables pairing the instrument console with a smartphone and feather-touch start. Claw-style DRLs as well as an all-LED headlight is another feature that the BS6 RTR 200s have got. There are also disc brakes at both ends but the ABS works only on the front one in this variant.

The Apache RTR 200 4V competes with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Yamaha FZ 250. It will be interesting to see a duel between the Honda Hornet and this bike both on the sales board as well as on the road.

