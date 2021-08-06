TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Variant-wise prices, difference explained

Previously, TVS had raised the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V in January and April this year.

TVS Motor Company has silently raised the prices of its two naked streetfighters namely the Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V. Within this year only, this is the third price hike that the two said models have received. Now, going into the details in terms of how much more these costs now, the Apache RTR 160 4V is now dearer by Rs 3,000 more compared to its previous price. That said, after the latest price revision, while the disc brake variant now costs Rs 1,14,615, the drum brake trim will now set you back by Rs 1,11,565. On the other hand, the Apache RTR 200 4V is now available at the dealerships with a price increment of Rs 3,750.

Having said that, after the latest hike, the 200cc street naked is now available at the dealerships for a starting price of Rs 1,33,065. The said price is for the single-channel ABS variant while the more premium dual-channel ABS trim (with Riding modes) will now set you back by Rs 1,38,115. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

It has to be noted that the latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two bikes. This means that the Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Despite the repeated price hikes, the Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V remain two of the most value for money bikes in the respective segments. The duo pack in a lot of interesting features while also delivering impressive power and torque outputs.

The RTR 200 4V in its latest avatar gets three riding modes along with adjustable front Showa suspension, and adjustable clutch and brake levers. Being the segment-first features, these bits make the Apache RTR 200 4V one of the most interesting prepositions in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

