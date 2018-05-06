TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition now available with four new colour options

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition was launched in March this year with some relevant upgrades such as the addition of a slipper clutch. The Race Edition 2.0 is faster than before and is the first motorcycle in its segment to come with a slipper clutch. And now, to matters more interesting, TVS Motor has introduced new colour options for the Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition. The 200cc street-fighter was launched in a new black paint job with red graphics. It is now available in a choice of four others, that include grey and yellow, red and black, white and red, along with matte black with red graphics.

The Apache 200 4V Race Edition continues to employ the 197.75cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 hp (carb) / 21.0 hp (EFI) of power at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition is a performance-oriented update. Even the flyscreen will help at high speeds minimizing windblast and adding to the bike's dynamic and aggressive stance.

The powertrain on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition may be the same, however, the addition of a slipper clutch accentuates the motorcycle’s performance, with 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts, along with which it ensures better safety during high-speed downshifts.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. TVS introduced an anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the street-fighter recently.

Priced at Rs. 95185 (carburetor), Rs. 107885 (EFI) and Rs. 108985 (Carburetor with ABS), (Ex-showroom Delhi), TVS Apache RTR 200 4V series will be available across the country. The bike competes with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and Yamaha FZ 25.