TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with SmartXonnect at Rs 1.14 lakh: Navigation, Tour Mode and more

TVS Motor Company today launched the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V updated with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile application tech. TVS say that the motorcycle will come equipped with a connected cluster and a gold finish racing chain. The Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is paired with the TVS Connect App, which is available on Google Play Store and iOS App store. The application hosts multiple features including Navigation, Race Telemetry, Tour Mode, Lean Angle Mode, Crash Alert, and Call/SMS notification.

TVS SmartXonnect features like Lean Angle Mode, Race Telemetry and Crash Alert will be unique to this bike. While the Lean Angle Mode uses a gyroscopic sensor on the phone to record the rider’s lean angle through the corners while displaying it on the cluster, the Race Telemetry records and summarises essential data at the end of every race or ride.

Crash Alert System is a key safety feature that is triggered when the bike senses a fall. The system enters crash alert mode and within 180 seconds notifies the rider’s emergency contacts with the location of the fall.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder engine which makes 20 hp (Carb) at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Priced at Rs 1,14,345 (Ex-showroom Delhi), the Apache RTR 200 4V (carburetor with dual-channel ABS) will be available in two colour options black and white across the country starting October 2019.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100: The ethanol-powered bike that has lower running costs than petrol

In related news, 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was spied testing recently. The updated model will come with an all-LED headlamp in a split set up with different sections for high and low beams. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V will continue to be powered by the same 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with 20 bhp.

The launch of the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is expected to in the coming months, possibly during the festive season. As far as pricing is concerned, the new 2020 model will demand a premium over the price of the present model, courtesy of the new features and an updated BS-VI compliant engine.