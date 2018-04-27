TVS Apache RTR 200 4V enters Limca Book of Records: Here’s what the motorcycle achieved!

TVS Motor Company has just announced that its Apache RTR 200 4V has entered the Limca Book of Records. The motorcycle has created a record for the “Highest Altitude ever reached by a Motorcycle.” Under the 'Quest for Highest' campaign, a team of six members rode on four TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles and reached a scale of 21,524 feet in the Rupshu Valley in Ladakh. The team comprised of members namely Santanu Roychowdhury, Manas Sen, Subrato Boral, Indradeb Chatterjee, Achinta Saha and Srikrishna Biswas. With this, the team broke the previous record of 21,233 feet, that was set in the Atakama range of Mt. Andes.

While achieving this feat, the team covered a total of 1612 km covering Manali, Sarchu (14,700 feet), Tsokar (14860 feet), Korzok (14836 feet) and set up a base camp in Kyirchu (15110 feet). On August 29, 2016, the team successfully scaled the summit and hoisted the Biswa Bangla flag and the Indian tricolour at Chamser Kangri in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir. For this mission, the four TVS Apache RTR 200 4V were fitted with special off-road tyres. The alloy wheels were replaced with spoke wheels having 18-inch front and 16-inch rear. The suspension system of the bikes was also tuned to handle the terrains with ease. The submission to Limca Book of Records was made in December 2016 and a jury adjudged them winner of the new world record in April, 2018.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sources power from a 197.75cc engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is being offered in carbureted and fuel injected versions with slight difference in power outputs. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as optional to offer added safety and convenience. The starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India is kept at Rs 95,685 (ex-showroom, Delhi).