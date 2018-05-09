TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition Launched in India at Rs 83,233: Front & Rear Discs, carbon-fibre theme and more!

TVS RTR 180 Race-edition: Following a race-edition for the RTR 160, TVS have added a race edition of the Apache RTR 180 to their portfolio. TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is priced at Rs 83,233 Ex-showroom, the Race edition has been launched in India. The race edition of the new Apache RTR 180 will be limited to Pearl White, with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard. Aside from new styling cues that include a unique racing carbon fibre theme, it now sports a new 3D TVS logo and features a TVS Racing branded rim stickering on alloy wheels. The instrument cluster gets a Digital dashboard with a blue backlit display like on the RTR 160 Race. This will include 0-60 kmph reading, Lap timer, service indicator to name a few.



TVS say the carbon-fibre theme in terms of styling is said to remind every one of the RTR180’s light-weight race oriented approach to the built. The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition features a 177.4 cc Single Cylinder, 4 stroke engine which churns out 16.62 hp of maximum Power at 8500 rpm and 15.5 NM of maximum Torque at 6500 rpm. The motorcycle, which boasts of a 0-60kmph in 4.96s is equipped has been given the dual disc treatment, with Disc brakes being added to the front and rear wheels as standard. The Apache RTR 180 also has the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio.



These changes should boost give the TVS Apache RTR 180 a boost in terms of street credibility, with the introduction of the Race Edition model. The motorcycle will take on the likes of the Pulsar 180 once launched. And will follow in the footsteps of the RTR 160 Race Edition as well as the new Apache RTR 160 4V and its styling is inspired by its elder sibling - Apache RTR 200. The motorcycle is on offer in a total of three variants and it was launched at a starting price of Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).