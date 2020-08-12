TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

In terms of features, both, the TVS Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 160 get LED DRLs and taillight along with a digital-analog instrument cluster. While the Apache RTR 180 gets a rear disc brake as a standard feature, the same is offered as an option on the Apache RTR 160.

By:Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:32 AM

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of multiple models very recently. Now, in the process, the Hosur-based manufacturer has also hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 160. Previously, the company had increased the prices of the more premium models namely Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V. After the latest price revision, the TVS Apache RTR 180 is now available for a price of Rs 1,05,000 compared to the previous figure of Rs 1,03,950. Now coming to the Apache RTR 160, the drum variant is now priced at Rs 98,050 as against its previous price tag of Rs 97,000. On the other hand, the range-topping disc trim is now priced at Rs 1,01,050 compared to Rs 1,00,000 at which the bike used to be retailed previously. That said, the company has hiked the prices of the two models by Rs 1,050.

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the TVS Apache RTR 180 continues to draw power from the same 177.4cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 16.3 hp of power along with a peak torque of 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 continues to get power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out respective power and torque of 15.1 hp and 13.9 Nm.

Both these bikes pack a decent set of features, The two get LED DRLs and taillight along with a digital-analog instrument cluster. While the Apache RTR 180 gets a rear disc brake as a standard feature, the same is offered as an option on the Apache RTR 160. The brake set up is linked to a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on both these bikes. The company hasn’t stated any exact reason for the hike in price, however, the adverse market conditions might be the factors behind the revision.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD