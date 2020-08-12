TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

In terms of features, both, the TVS Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 160 get LED DRLs and taillight along with a digital-analog instrument cluster. While the Apache RTR 180 gets a rear disc brake as a standard feature, the same is offered as an option on the Apache RTR 160.

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of multiple models very recently. Now, in the process, the Hosur-based manufacturer has also hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 160. Previously, the company had increased the prices of the more premium models namely Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V. After the latest price revision, the TVS Apache RTR 180 is now available for a price of Rs 1,05,000 compared to the previous figure of Rs 1,03,950. Now coming to the Apache RTR 160, the drum variant is now priced at Rs 98,050 as against its previous price tag of Rs 97,000. On the other hand, the range-topping disc trim is now priced at Rs 1,01,050 compared to Rs 1,00,000 at which the bike used to be retailed previously. That said, the company has hiked the prices of the two models by Rs 1,050.

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the TVS Apache RTR 180 continues to draw power from the same 177.4cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 16.3 hp of power along with a peak torque of 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 continues to get power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out respective power and torque of 15.1 hp and 13.9 Nm.

Both these bikes pack a decent set of features, The two get LED DRLs and taillight along with a digital-analog instrument cluster. While the Apache RTR 180 gets a rear disc brake as a standard feature, the same is offered as an option on the Apache RTR 160. The brake set up is linked to a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on both these bikes. The company hasn’t stated any exact reason for the hike in price, however, the adverse market conditions might be the factors behind the revision.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates.

