TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS has also filed a trademark for 'RP Race Performance' that will likely be the sub-brand for the company's future performance bikes going forward.

Representational image

If there is one manufacturer that has been serious about taking its racing experience and constantly embedding it into its mass-market products, then it has to be TVS Motor Company. The company recently launched the new 2021 Apache RR310 with some dedicated racetrack-inspired updates and now we have come across a trademark that goes by the name ‘Apache RTR 165 RP’. The trademark was filed by the Hosur-based manufacturer last month in which RP would likely stand for Race Performance. The status on the Government’s official trademark registry states that it is still pending for further examination. Going by the nomenclature, it looks like TVS is working on a sportier, more powerful version of the RTR 160 4V.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is already the most powerful bike in its class and the company might make it even better in this regard by giving it enhanced power and torque output. The present-day model is good for developing 17 hp of power and 14.73 Nm of torque and with the higher displacement engine (as the trademark suggests), these figures should certainly be improved. Moreover, expect to see riding modes as well on the new RTR 165 RP. Moreover, there is also a possibility that TVS is going to implement the same mantra as RR310 and that is to offer optional kits in order to make the bike aggressive than before.

And then, there is this possibility, which is our favourite! TVS currently doesn’t have a fully-faired bike in its 150-200cc portfolio and hence, the chances of a fully-faired Apache RTR 165 RP look very much possible. If this happens, the bike can go on to give a tough fight to the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15, Suzuki Gixxer and also, the KTM RC125 in the entry-level supersport segment. Now, in addition, TVS has also filed a trademark for ‘RP Race Performance’. From what it looks like, Race Performance could be the sub-brand under which TVS Motor Company will be positioning its future race-inspired offerings. Looking at the ongoing development in this area, it looks like TVS has a lot in store for the enthusiasts. More details are expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

