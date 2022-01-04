TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sold out in India: Here’s what makes it special!

The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been recently launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Only 200 units of this Race Performance Apache model was on sale and they are now sold out.

TVS Motor Company recently introduced its new RP or Race Performance series in India with the launch of the performance-oriented Apache RTR 165 RP. The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been launched at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The production of this motorcycle was limited to just 200 units and all of them are now sold out. So, what makes the new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP so special? Find out here!

The limited edition TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is now sold out. We thank every Apachean for their interest in this race machine – and for those who missed out, the RP Series will return with new race machines in the future. pic.twitter.com/rSvc32l0g1 — TVS Apache Series (@TVSApacheSeries) December 30, 2021

More Powerful than Yamaha R15 V4

The biggest highlight of the new Apache RTR 165 RP has to be its engine. It gets an advanced 164.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that churns out 19 hp of maximum power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 RPM. With these power figures, the Apache RTR 165 RP is even more powerful than the new Yamaha R15 V4 that delivers 18.4 hp of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Stunning Looks

The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP looks stunning and there are no two ways about it. The motorcycle gets an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL and LED taillamp. Moreover, it sports all-new TVS Racing decals that lend the motorcycle a sporty appeal. The Apache RTR 165 Race Performance Edition also gets blacked-out elements, red-coloured alloy wheels, and a new dual-tone seat.

Based on Apache RTR 160 4V

The Apache RTR 165 RP is based on the Apache RTR 160 4V and both of them share the same underpinnings. The motorcycle gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS. Also, its rear disc brake is a larger and first-in-segment 240 mm unit for superior braking performance.

Feature-loaded Motorcycle

TVS is known for offering best-in-class features in its two-wheelers and the new Apache RTR 165 RP is no different. It gets an all-digital instrument cluster with the TVS Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system. In addition, the motorcycle is equipped with a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, etc.

Price and Exclusivity

The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This makes it around Rs 30,000 more expensive than the base variant of the standard Apache RTR 160 4V. But, for the added price, one gets a stunning machine with class-leading performance, features, and more. Moreover, since only 200 units of this motorcycle were on sale in the country, it offers exclusivity too to the owners.

