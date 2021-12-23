TVS Apache RTR 165 RP launched at Rs 1.45 lakh: Limited to just 200 units

The all-new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Only 200 units of this Race Performance Apache model will be on sale in the country.

TVS Motor Company has recently teased its new RP or Race Performance series, hinting at the launch of the performance-oriented Apache RTR 165 RP in India. And now, this Madras-based home-grown two-wheeler maker has even introduced the same. The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This is the first motorcycle under the company’s Race Performance series and it will be limited to just 200 units. One can book it online by visiting the company’s official website.

Talking about the changes, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP gets a new bigger, and more powerful engine than the Apache RTR 160 4V. It is powered by an advanced 164.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that churns out 19 hp of maximum power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to be the most powerful motorcycle in its segment. TVS has achieved this best in segment performance by developing:

A new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug. 15 per cent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance. A revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37, that allows free-revving up to the redline. A new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.

However, that’s not all. The new Apache RTR 165 RP gets a host of cosmetic updates as well as new features. It sports all-new TVS Racing decals that lend the bike a sporty appeal, new red alloy wheels, and a new dual-tone seat. In addition, the motorcycle is equipped with an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL, Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, etc. It also gets a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake for superior braking performance.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing Premium Business), said, “We are delighted to introduce the Race Performance series to our customers. The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track & road. Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio. The collectable product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India.”