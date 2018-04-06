TVS Apache RTR 160 4V reaches dealerships: Makes more sense than Apache RTR 180? We bet!

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has started reaching the dealerships in India. The motorcycle was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 81,490 for the base carbureted model. The bike made its entry in a total of three variants. The price of the carb dual disc brake model has been kept at Rs 84,490 while the top end Fi variant will set you back by Rs 89,990 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike has been launched in a total of three colour options viz red, a dual tone colour of blue & white and black. Express Drives has recently received some images from its dealer sources and the bike has reached the dealerships in Delhi NCR in all three shades.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V takes its design and styling inspiration from its elder sibling Apache RTR 200 4V. The motorcycle looks almost the same as the latter except for the rear end where one can see a lesser sporty section and single seat layout when compared to the 200cc streetfighter. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets its power from a 159.7cc, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine is being offered in carbureted and fuel injected options out of which while the former is good for churning out 16.2 bhp of power, the latter makes slightly more at 16.5 bhp. The torque outputs in the two remain the same at 14.8 Nm.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V locks its horns against the likes of the recently launched Honda X-Blade and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. With the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, its price difference with its elder sibling Apache RTR 200 gets narrower. This brings to light the fact that the TVS Apache RTR 180 might be discontinued in the time to come. The price of TVS Apache RTR 180 in India is kept at Rs 82,183 and hence, it makes more sense to go for the Apache RTR 160 4V that not only has more and interesting features than the former, but also looks way better.