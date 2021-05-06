TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

The price hike for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V isn't much significant this time and hence, the buying decision of the customers going for this model should remain intact.

TVS Motor Company has once again hiked the prices of its 160cc segment king – Apache RTR 160 4V. Thankfully, the upward price revision isn’t much substantial this time and hence, in all certainty, it would not affect the buying decision of the customers. In order to be precise, the entry-level drum brake variant of the motorcycle is now available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 1,08,565. On the other hand, the range-topping disc brake version can now be yours for Rs 1,11,615. The previous prices for the drum and disc brake variants are Rs 1,07,315 and Rs 1,10,365 respectively. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, both variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V have gotten expensive by Rs 1,250.

Watch video | Our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V review:

The company hasn’t made an official announcement regarding this and has silently raised the figures on its official India website. As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle, which means the bike remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.6 hp and 14.7 Nm.

Prime features on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V include an all-LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster with multiple race-inspired bits like 0 to 60 lap timer, top speed recorder, and more. In addition, the 160 4V offers GTT or Glide Through Technology that offers convenience in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The bike is currently the best 160cc bike in its segment and our multiple comparison videos are proof of that as well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

