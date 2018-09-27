TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now on sale in Sri Lanka: To boost exports from India

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in Sri Lanka at a price of LKR 379,900 (ex-showroom, Colombo). The motorcycle will be available in Sri Lanka in three colours namely Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in a Carburetor variant only in Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, gets an additional fuel injected trim as well. The motorcycle gets power from a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for churning out 16 bhp of power along with 14.8 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. TVS claims a top speed of 113 kmph for the motorcycle and the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.73 seconds.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a Double-cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame Design that offers a decent high-speed stability and handling. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster that packs in a lot of useful information for the rider.

Commenting at the launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said that in over 10 years of its existence, the TVS Apache RTR series has created phenomenal customer delight. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR series. It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in Sri Lanka and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. The company is confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Sri Lanka with its superior performance and dynamic racing look.