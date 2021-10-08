TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Special Edition will now be available with three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre.

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles equipped with a new headlamp assembly with Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes. TVS has introduced Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

The Apache RTR 160 4V and the Special Edition will now be available with three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be equipped with TVS SmartXonnect for Bluetooth connectivity.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are fitted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) which functions with low and high beam simultaneously.

Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black.

Variants: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three variants – Drum, Single Disc, and Rear Disc.

Price: The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are now available at authorised TVS Motor Company dealerships in India at:

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: ₹ 1,21,372/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Drum): ₹ 1,15,265/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Single Disc): ₹ 1,17,350/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rear Disc): ₹ 1,20,050/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

