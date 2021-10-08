TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Special Edition will now be available with three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre.

By:October 8, 2021 2:06 PM
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition price

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles equipped with a new headlamp assembly with Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes. TVS has introduced Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

The Apache RTR 160 4V and the Special Edition will now be available with three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be equipped with TVS SmartXonnect for Bluetooth connectivity.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are fitted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) which functions with low and high beam simultaneously.

Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black.

Variants: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three variants – Drum, Single Disc, and Rear Disc.

Price: The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are now available at authorised TVS Motor Company dealerships in India at:

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: ₹ 1,21,372/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Drum): ₹ 1,15,265/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Single Disc): ₹ 1,17,350/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

· TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rear Disc): ₹ 1,20,050/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon