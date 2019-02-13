TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ABS: Suzuki Gixxer rival gets safer at Rs 6,999 more

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has recently been launched with an ABS. While the company has not announced the information officially, some dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed the same. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ABS version will cost you Rs 98,644 (ex-showroom, Pune) and with that being said, the new model demands Rs 6,999 more than the standard model. However, it is interesting to note that TVS has currently offered the said safety equipment only on the fuel injected variant of the motorcycle. The carbureted version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is expected to get an ABS in the coming days. The company has added a single channel ABS to the package which means that the said safety equipment operates only on the front wheel of the motorcycle.

In case you don't know, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with an ABS starting April 2019 in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, bikes and scooter below 125cc need to come with a CBS (Combined Braking System) mandatorily. Apart from the addition of an ABS, there are no changes in the motorcycle. Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the same 159cc, oil-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 16 bhp and 14.8 Nm.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V challenges the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Hornet CB 160R and the recently launched Yamaha FZ V3.0 in the segment. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer in the coming days. The TVS Apache RTR 4V is one of the most fun-to-ride motorcycles in the segment. With the addition of an ABS, the bike not only gets safer but becomes more desirable too for the sensible riders.

