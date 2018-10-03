TVS Apache RTR 160 4V clocks 1 lakh unit sales: Here’s what makes it a hit

TVS Motor Company has announced that its latest 160cc motorcycle Apache RTR 160 4V has clocked the 1 lakh unit sales mark. Launched in March 2018, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has achieved this feat in a span of six months. The bike is a testimony to TVS Racing's 36-year old legacy in motorsports and is born of the six-time Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC) winning motorcycle. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colour options namely Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. The motorcycle is currently priced at Rs 91,810 for the EFI variant, Rs 82,810 for the carb single disc variant and Rs 85,810 for the Carb dual disc variant (all prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi). The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. The bike boasts of a compact race design with chequered flag decals on the tank, a fitting homage to its winning streak on the race track.

Watch our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Honda X-Blade comparison review video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in both Carburetor and EFI variants. Powering the motorcycle is a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 16.8 PS for the EFI variant and 16.5 PS for the carb variant. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While the EFI can touch a claimed top speed of 114 kmph, the carb can hit the 113 kmph mark.

Commenting on the achievement, Arun Siddharth, Vice President Marketing, Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing, said that The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has raced to the 1 lakh sales milestone in a record span of six months due to its superior performance and strong racing positioning. The bike has resonated with enthusiasts across India thus exponentially increasing the company's loyal Apache tribe. This community was built by superior products and a host of owner engagement initiatives which have today successfully created a strong and connected owner base. He added that TVS Motor Company is grateful for their support and it fuels its endeavour to create customer delight by providing them with best-in-class products and Apache owner engagement initiatives.