TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RR 310 and Ntorq 125 launched in Peru: Big boost to exports

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of three products namely Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RR 310 and Ntorq 125 in Peru. The company in partnership with its local distributor Indian Motos also announced the opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Lima. The new showroom is situated in the center of Lima city. The new outlet boasts of 3S facility offering Sales, Service, Spares and host of other facilities. Indian Motos distributes TVS Motor Company products to over 170 sales points across Peru. TVS Motor Company’s portfolio in Peru already includes TVS King, TVS Apache RTR 180, TVS WEGO, TVS Stryker and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V. The newly launched TVS Apache RR 310 is the company's flagship motorcycle that shares its engine with the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS.

The second product, TVS Ntorq 125 is currently one of the best 125cc scooters available on sale in India. The scooter gets smartphone integration facility along with multiple interesting features. Last but definitely not the least, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is born of the six-time winning Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship RTR 165 motorcycle. The motorcycle is currently leading the 160cc bandwagon in India in terms of performance and features on offer.

Commenting on the launch of the new products, R Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said that the company is optimistic about strengthening its presence in the Peru market with the help of its distributors Indian Motos. In TVS' six-year association, Indian Motos have helped establish the brand in the country especially in terms of three-wheelers. He added that the company is delighted to launch three new products and open a state-of-the-art showroom in Peru. The TVS Apache RR 310 is the most advanced offering in TVS' product portfolio – a manifestation of its racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. He concluded his statements by saying that with TVS Ntorq 125, the brand has developed an attractive product for the youth of Peru as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a stylish proposition, boasting of the brand's racing pedigree.