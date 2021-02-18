TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390’s pricing

TVS sells the Apache RR310 only through select dealerships whereas the RC can be bought from any KTM showroom in India.

By:Updated: Feb 18, 2021 5:32 PM

With prices of commodities ever increasing, TVS has silently hiked the procuring cost of its flagship model, the TVS Apache RR310. The TVS Apache RR310’s previous price was Rs 2.48 lakh while the current cost is Rs 49,990, ex-showroom. This makes it costlier by Rs 1,990. Its closest rival, the KTM RC390 price in India is Rs 2.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM not only offers more performance, is smoother but also brings in a more committed riding stance. TVS sells the Apache RR310 only through select dealerships whereas the RC can be bought from any KTM showroom in India. While the TVS received a major update earlier last year, the RC in its all-new avatar has been spotted testing globally. The updated design (we aren’t fans of it) might just put off many customers and the fact that KTM is moving from projectors to halogens might also be a dampener.

Also Read What is GTT technology in the TVS Apache RR310

As for the price hike, there is no official statement from TVS. The Apache RR310 is the only bike in its class that has got ride modes. There are four – Sport, Urban, Track and Rain. The power output as well as torque vary depending on the riding modes selected. ABS intervention is also based on the mode selected, with it being the lowest in Track. The Apache RR310 offers disc brakes at both ends and there is dual-channel ABS added as well.

The engine of the bike has been jointly engineered with BMW Motorrad. This reverse-inclined motor produces 34hp and 27Nm. It puts down power through a 6-speed slipper clutch. The clutch action is smooth as well. Through the TVS Connect app, one can also pair their cellphone’s Bluetooth with the instrument console. Vital vehicle information as well as turn-by-turn navigation can then be accessed. The latter on the instrument console whereas the former on the phone after the trip ends.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh