TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390’s pricing

With prices of commodities ever increasing, TVS has silently hiked the procuring cost of its flagship model, the TVS Apache RR310. The TVS Apache RR310’s previous price was Rs 2.48 lakh while the current cost is Rs 49,990, ex-showroom. This makes it costlier by Rs 1,990. Its closest rival, the KTM RC390 price in India is Rs 2.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM not only offers more performance, is smoother but also brings in a more committed riding stance. TVS sells the Apache RR310 only through select dealerships whereas the RC can be bought from any KTM showroom in India. While the TVS received a major update earlier last year, the RC in its all-new avatar has been spotted testing globally. The updated design (we aren’t fans of it) might just put off many customers and the fact that KTM is moving from projectors to halogens might also be a dampener.

As for the price hike, there is no official statement from TVS. The Apache RR310 is the only bike in its class that has got ride modes. There are four – Sport, Urban, Track and Rain. The power output as well as torque vary depending on the riding modes selected. ABS intervention is also based on the mode selected, with it being the lowest in Track. The Apache RR310 offers disc brakes at both ends and there is dual-channel ABS added as well.

The engine of the bike has been jointly engineered with BMW Motorrad. This reverse-inclined motor produces 34hp and 27Nm. It puts down power through a 6-speed slipper clutch. The clutch action is smooth as well. Through the TVS Connect app, one can also pair their cellphone’s Bluetooth with the instrument console. Vital vehicle information as well as turn-by-turn navigation can then be accessed. The latter on the instrument console whereas the former on the phone after the trip ends.

