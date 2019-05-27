TVS Apache RR310 gets slipper clutch & new colour option: MS Dhoni becomes first owner

TVS Motor Company has today launched the Apache RR 310 with a mild-update. The sports bike is now available with 'race tuned' slipper clutch. In addition to this, TVS has also introduced a new 'Phantom Black' colour scheme on the bike as well. With this update, the Apache RR 310 continues to be offered with the same 313 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine. This engine is capable of churning out 34 bhp of power along with 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. The launch of this bike was marked by the presence of the cricketing legend MS Dhoni who also became the first owner of this bike. The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is going to cost Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

To put this in perspective, the slipper clutch helps the motorcycle in rapid downshifts while at the same time, preventing wheel hop and chain whip. In addition to this, in the Apache RR 310 comes with an Assist Function which allows the clutch plates to lock tightly which thereby increases the clutch engagement force and hence results in a reduction of the clutch effort. TVs says that the Slipper clutch of this sports bike has been tuned in such a way that it is going to suit city as well as track riding. Interestingly, TVS is going to supply this new Slipper clutch technology as an optional accessory and hence, existing Apache RR 310 owners can benefit from the same. However, this facility will be available only at select TVS dealerships. Some of the features of the TVS RR 310 include a vertical speedo-cum-tachometer, Bi-LED twin projector head Lamps and Michelin Street Sport tyres.

TVS Apache RR 310 Phantom Black

On the launch of the TVS RR 310, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said that the company is excited to introduce the the Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch on the TVS Apache RR 310 and that he is confident that the company's existing and new customers will appreciate this performance upgrade. He added that the RR 310, which originates from the two-wheeler manufacturer's racing pedigree boast of industry-first features.