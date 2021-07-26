TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

There are no changes to the motorcycle and it is exactly the same as before including the red and black paint schemes too.

An image of the 2020 TVS Apache RR310

TVS’ flagship and highly desirable motorcycle, the Apache RR310, is due for an update as we are aware. Ahead of the launch of the 2021 edition, which we understand is now delayed due to the upcoming third wave, TVS has increased the price of the bike. They did this earlier this year wherein the price was Rs 2.50 lakh and now it is Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-showroom – an increase of Rs 5,000. There has been no explanation given on the price hike but we assume it could be due to the rising input costs as well as this. There are no changes to the motorcycle and it is exactly the same as before including the red and black paint schemes too. We expect TVS to launch the updated RR310 just in time when Bajaj comes up with the Pulsar 250F – around the festive season.

As per an Express Drives exclusive report, we know that the updated bike will get adjustable suspension at both ends. This is a takeaway from the smaller RTR200 4V. This should help riders find the right balance based on their daily riding conditions though we hear that the process to adjust the front suspension requires special tools. Moreover, cornering ABS will also be introduced into the new bike, a feature that a select few bikes currently under Rs 5 lakh in India offer. The much-appreciated look of the bike will also be slightly altered with it receiving a fresh face. Alongside it will be new race livery as well.

TVS might also offer the new bike with its in-house Protorq range of performance tyres. These are touted as the ideal replacement for the imported Michelin Road 5 tyres that the 2020 model comes with. Whilst there are no details about a powertrain update, the current 33hp/27.3Nm should be retained but we hope TVS has dialled in a bit of refinement as well as urgency to the engine. Expect a revised price tag of Rs 2.60 lakh, ex-showroom when the bike goes on sale.

