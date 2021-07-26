TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

There are no changes to the motorcycle and it is exactly the same as before including the red and black paint schemes too.

By:Updated: Jul 26, 2021 1:00 PM
An image of the 2020 TVS Apache RR310

TVS’ flagship and highly desirable motorcycle, the Apache RR310, is due for an update as we are aware. Ahead of the launch of the 2021 edition, which we understand is now delayed due to the upcoming third wave, TVS has increased the price of the bike. They did this earlier this year wherein the price was Rs 2.50 lakh and now it is Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-showroom – an increase of Rs 5,000. There has been no explanation given on the price hike but we assume it could be due to the rising input costs as well as this. There are no changes to the motorcycle and it is exactly the same as before including the red and black paint schemes too. We expect TVS to launch the updated RR310 just in time when Bajaj comes up with the Pulsar 250F – around the festive season.

As per an Express Drives exclusive report, we know that the updated bike will get adjustable suspension at both ends. This is a takeaway from the smaller RTR200 4V. This should help riders find the right balance based on their daily riding conditions though we hear that the process to adjust the front suspension requires special tools. Moreover, cornering ABS will also be introduced into the new bike, a feature that a select few bikes currently under Rs 5 lakh in India offer. The much-appreciated look of the bike will also be slightly altered with it receiving a fresh face. Alongside it will be new race livery as well.

TVS might also offer the new bike with its in-house Protorq range of performance tyres. These are touted as the ideal replacement for the imported Michelin Road 5 tyres that the 2020 model comes with. Whilst there are no details about a powertrain update, the current 33hp/27.3Nm should be retained but we hope TVS has dialled in a bit of refinement as well as urgency to the engine. Expect a revised price tag of Rs 2.60 lakh, ex-showroom when the bike goes on sale.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price