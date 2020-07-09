TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

The price of the BS6 TVS Apache RR310 has gone up by Rs 5,000 while its closest competitor is still expensive by a good Rs 9,000. In its BS6 form, the Apache RR310 has received many new features and even ride modes.

A few months before the national lockdown, TVS Motor Company launched the updated 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR310. While the price did go up by Rs 12,000 at that point, TVS added a whole lot of new features, made the bike much smoother to ride. Now, the company has raised the prices of the motorcycle by Rs 5,000. A new TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This still makes it more affordable than the KTM RC390, its chief competitor. The KTM RC390 is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh and puts out more power and torque. TVS hasn’t sent any official information on why the cost increase but we believe it has to do with the rising input costs. As it is, companies are finding it tough to source materials for building cars and bikes given the restricted movement allowed as of now.

The TVS Apache RR310 bike has got all the goodies one could for ask for a sub-Rs 2.5 lakh, single-cylinder. The motorcycle boasts a 313cc engine that is reverse-inclined and makes 34hp of power and 27.3Nm. There is a slipper clutch available while the BS6 change has got in Ride Modes. There is ride-by-wire available that has made all the difference. There is Track, Rain, Urban and Sport modes. Power delivery, ABS intervention as well as top speed change in each mode. The Track mode is where the ABS intervenes the least. TVS has also added GTT or Glide Through Technology. This one helps increase the rpm at lower speeds, thereby preventing the bike from stalling. At a traffic signal, if the clutch is eased a bit, the bike starts crawling ahead without any throttle input.

There is dual-channel ABS on offer, with disc brakes at both ends. New Michelin Road 5 tyres too are available. These claim to increase the grip and as demonstrated in our road test, are excellent to use in the everyday grind.

