TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

The price of the BS6 TVS Apache RR310 has gone up by Rs 5,000 while its closest competitor is still expensive by a good Rs 9,000. In its BS6 form, the Apache RR310 has received many new features and even ride modes.

By:Updated: Jul 09, 2020 3:58 PM

A few months before the national lockdown, TVS Motor Company launched the updated 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR310. While the price did go up by Rs 12,000 at that point, TVS added a whole lot of new features, made the bike much smoother to ride. Now, the company has raised the prices of the motorcycle by Rs 5,000. A new TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This still makes it more affordable than the KTM RC390, its chief competitor. The KTM RC390 is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh and puts out more power and torque. TVS hasn’t sent any official information on why the cost increase but we believe it has to do with the rising input costs. As it is, companies are finding it tough to source materials for building cars and bikes given the restricted movement allowed as of now.

The TVS Apache RR310 bike has got all the goodies one could for ask for a sub-Rs 2.5 lakh, single-cylinder. The motorcycle boasts a 313cc engine that is reverse-inclined and makes 34hp of power and 27.3Nm. There is a slipper clutch available while the BS6 change has got in Ride Modes. There is ride-by-wire available that has made all the difference. There is Track, Rain, Urban and Sport modes. Power delivery, ABS intervention as well as top speed change in each mode. The Track mode is where the ABS intervenes the least. TVS has also added GTT or Glide Through Technology. This one helps increase the rpm at lower speeds, thereby preventing the bike from stalling. At a traffic signal, if the clutch is eased a bit, the bike starts crawling ahead without any throttle input.

Also Read TVS Apache RR310 BS6 road test

There is dual-channel ABS on offer, with disc brakes at both ends. New Michelin Road 5 tyres too are available. These claim to increase the grip and as demonstrated in our road test, are excellent to use in the everyday grind.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike