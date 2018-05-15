TVS Apache RR One Make Series: 12 racers selected, race to be held in June 2018

TVS Motor Company's factory racing arm TVS Racing has announced the 12 final participants for its TVS Apache RR One Make Series. The racers will compete in the first edition of the TVS Apache RR One Make Series, which will be conducted as part of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). To begin in June 2018, the racers will compete astride the Race Spec TVS Apache RR 310.

Post a rigorous selection round held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai, 12 riders from across India were chosen based on their fastest lap times. The selection was only open to riders with a podium finish in INMRC or any One Make Championship. The event saw an overwhelming response of 287 entries of which 40 qualified for the selection round.

Commenting on the selection, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “When we spoke about the TVS Apache RR One Make Series at the launch of the TVS Apache RR 310, the response across the country was phenomenal. This further translated into the number of entries and we were delighted to see new names spring into the final 12. We are glad to have such spirited and talented individuals on our platform and look forward to seeing them compete fiercely in the cup astride Race tuned TVS Apache RR 310. I wish them all the best for the cup.”

A stock TVS Apache RR 310 is powered 312.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 33 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. But the motorcycles used for the race upgraded.

The Race Spec TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with a free-flow exhaust, improved induction system; race tuned Electronic Control Unit and modified foot- peg to provide race ergonomics.