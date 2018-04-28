TVS Apache RR Cup announced: Here’s how you can apply & race astride the punchier Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company had announced the Apache RR cup at the launch of the Apache RR 310 last year. Now, the company has revealed the dates and criteria for the event. The online registrations for the TVS Apache RR cup have begun and interested participants can register themselves at https://www.tvsracing.com/rr-cup.aspx. The selection for the TVS Apache RR cup will take place on 12th May at the MMRT race track in Chennai. In order to participate in the TVS Apache RR cup, the participant either needs to be a One Make series rider having a podium finish or a National Championship rider that finished on the podium.

The participants need to deposit Rs 5,000 as a cover for the damages to the bike if any caused. Once selected, the riders will have to pay a fee of Rs 17,500 that will cover a total of five rounds. The participants will be riding the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 and as the name suggests, it will be more power-packed than the standard model. An advance of Rs 25,000 will have to be deposited by the participant as the maintenance fee of the bike for the year.

The bike gets power from a 312cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The mill is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. The race-spec model will get better power outputs and will also see significant weight reduction to deliver a more punchy performance.

The price of the TVS Apache RR 310 has recently seen a price hike of Rs 8,000 in India. Despite that, the bike has outsold the KTM 390 twins in the country. The waiting period on the TVS Apache RR 310 is as high as four months currently and the sales numbers are expected to see a rise further in the coming months.