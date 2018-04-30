TVS Apache RR 310 that has grown into a BMW S1000RR! More on the visual transformation of this bike

The TVS Apache RR 310 is gradually becoming a preferred sportsbike for the masses and its rising sales numbers are a proof of that. The outstanding attention to detail and the pure supersport styling of the motorcycle have already made it set a benchmark in the segment in this regard. Still there seem to be some people who simply want more. One such owner of the TVS Apache RR 310 has recently given his motorcycle a visual makeover to make it look like the BMW S1000RR. The individual painted his machine in the similar paint scheme of white, red and black as the BMW S1000RR. The motorcycle even gets the 'RR' badging to bring out a more realistic effect. The fairing also receives a BMW badge and at the first glance, you might mistake this for a BMW motorcycle. The real BMW S1000RR gets air vents on the fairing but this one gets a similar paint job to mimic the same effect.

The owner of this customised TVS Apache RR 310 has taken the customisation too seriously. The reason being, even the key of the motorcycle gets the BMW treatment and it has been coupled to a BMW keychain. Performance wise, there don't seem to be any changes to this TVS Apache RR 310. That said, the bike gets power from a 312cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm.

Prime highlights of the TVS Apache include full LED dual projector headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster with multiple race inspired features and a full faired supersports inspired styling that actually make it look like a big bike. The bike is currently priced in India at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it has received a price hike of Rs 8,000 a few days back. Despite the fact, the bike has left behind the KTM 390 twins in terms of sales.

Image Source: Sooraj (Facebook)