TVS Apache RR 310 suspension kit launching soon: Here’s how it might make TVS flagship a better deal

The new TVS Apache RR 310 has been around for quite sometime now. Within just few months of its launch, the TVS flagship has been receiving a decent response from the masses. While the motorcycle received a lot of positive feedback in the auto fraternity, TVS thinks that there is still some scope for improvement. A recent report at Zigwheels suggests that the TVS Apache RR 310 will be getting a new suspension kit soon. According to the report, the said kit will be launched in India in the coming days. The new suspension kit for the TVS Apache RR 310 will come for the front suspension only. The set up will help the forks with preload and compression adjustment. This will eventually help in tackling the broken surfaces more effectively. The rear monoshock will be untouched.

TVS believes that this will not be a very complex job as most of the parts for the new set up are already available on the motorcycle. As already mentioned, the TVS Apache RR 310 has been receiving a decent response in the market and it has recently outsold the KTM 390 twins despite seeing a price hike of Rs 8,000. Powering the TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. This is the same engine that will run the BMW G310R.

The bike gets disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard. Prime features of the bike include dual LED projector headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster and a supersports styling that is one of the prime reasons behind its rising sales numbers. The price of the motorcycle in India is currently Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it has a waiting period of up to 4 months right now.

Source: Zigwheels