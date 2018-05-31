TVS Apache RR 310 spare part prices revealed! Expensive than KTM RC390 but here’s how much you need to pay

TVS Apache RR 310 is the first full-fledged and the most powerful sports motorcycle to have been built by the homegrown brand. And for all we know, it has mostly been lauded for its design, engine, handling, and pricing as well. After some speculations doing rounds on the Internet over the pricing of the spare parts, TVS Motor Company has now released a list of the accurate prices of the RR 310's spare parts. With a price difference of about Rs 38,000 compared to the KTM RC 390, the RR 310 is often compared to it. And turns out, the spare parts of the more expensive RC 390 are much cheaper than the RR 310, which would bring down the overall maintenance cost.

The parts that will be required in routine maintenance after wear and tear would include those like an oil filter, clutch cable, disc pads and if your bike's been through an incident, then parts like indicators, both levers etc are susceptible to change. TVS Apache RR 310's oil filter is priced at Rs 271, air filter at Rs 348, the clutch lever at Rs 865, brake lever at Rs 980, throttle cable at Rs 680.

While these prices sound in line with what we expect, but we confirmed price tags of some of the spare parts of KTM RC 390 from a dealership in West Delhi and were left fairly surprised. The brake pads of an RC 390 will cost you Rs 600 (front and rear), while for the RR 310, they are priced at Rs 2236 (front) and Rs 1050 (rear).

KTM RC 390's chain set is priced at Rs 2700, while it's priced at Rs 7000 for the TVS Apache RR 310. Similarly, the headlamp assembly for an RC 390 is priced at Rs 10,000, and the amount for the same is Rs 21,390 for the RR 310.

However, if TVS delivers on the promise of quality and the parts do last long and effectively, we wouldn't complain about the difference in spare part price. Although, the price is quite substantial.