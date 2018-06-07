TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 200 race-spec version: The new race bikes built only for track

The new TVS Apache RR 310 race spec edition has just been revealed officially. During the time of the launch of the TVS flagship, the manufacturer announced that the more powerful version of the RR 310 will make debut in the coming months during the RR cup. Now, staying true to its promise, the manufacturer has revealed the specs and pictures of the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310. 12 riders will ride astride the new TVS Apache RR 310 race spec edition in the inaugural round of the TVS One Make Championship. The race-spec model gets the same 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the stock model. However, this one pumps out 38 bhp compared to 34 bhp on the road legal bike. Thanks to this, the race-oriented RR 310 can hit a top speed of 175 kmph which is 15 kmph more than the standard model.

The TVS Apache RR 310 race spec model gets a race exhaust for better performance. The headlight has been removed to save a significant amount of weight and the footpegs are now more rear set for a more committed riding position. Besides the race-spec RR 310, TVS has also unveiled the Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0. The motorcycle sources power from the same 198cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine that powers the road going model.

The power output of this model is 24 bhp and receives a race-tuned intake and carburetor. The motorcycle gets a slipper clutch in order to ensure quick gearshifts during racing. With this set up, the motorcycle can hit a top speed of 145 kmph. The suspension system has also been retuned and just like the Apache RR 310 race model, this one too gets a performance exhaust. The bike gets grippier Pirelli rubber to extract maximum performance on the racetrack. Sadly, you cannot ride these motorcycles on the roads as these are meant to be ridden on the racetrack only.

Commenting on the new season, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “We, at TVS Racing, are looking forward to the new season of INRMC. The last season was extremely good for us with our champion rider Jagan Kumar scoring a double hat-trick of championship titles. Also, we won the team and manufacturer championship in Super Sport Indian up to 165cc category. We hope to continue our good form and the first race will be crucial to set the momentum for the rest of the season. The TVS One Make Series is also exciting this year with the inclusion of the TVS One Make Championship RR 310 and the introduction of the race-spec Apache RR 310 and the new Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0.”