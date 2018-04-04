TVS Apache RR 310 price hiked by Rs 8,000: Here’s how much it will cost now in your state

TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in December last year at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the manufacturer had announced that the price is introductory which meant that the pricing was bound to increase in the coming months. Now the time has come as TVS Motor Company has silently updated the prices of the Apache RR 310 on its official website for India. The company has increased the prices of its flagship motorcycle by Rs 8,000. That said, the motorcycle is now on sale at a price of Rs 2.13 lakh in the states of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana and Maharashtra. However, there are many places like Delhi where the motorcycle is even pricier as it is retailing at a price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Other states that will have the TVS Apache RR 310 selling at such a price point are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Chandigarh Chattisgarh and Punjab.

Kerala is the state where the TVS Apache RR 310 is retailing at the lowest price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across India. The reason for not implementing the price hike in Kerala is not clear at the moment. The new TVS Apache RR 310 gets power from a 312cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. The motorcycle can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 160 kmph.

State Price (ex-showroom) Kerala Rs 1.99 lakh Maharashtra Rs 2.13 lakh Tamil Nadu Rs 2.13 lakh Telangana Rs 2.13 lakh Pondicherry Rs 2.13 lakh Rajasthan Rs 2.23 lakh Delhi Rs 2.23 lakh Assam Rs 2.23 lakh Chandigarh Rs 2.23 lakh Chattisgarh Rs 2.23 lakh Goa Rs 2.23 lakh Gujarat Rs 2.23 lakh Jharkhand Rs 2.23 lakh Karnataka Rs 2.23 lakh Orissa Rs 2.23 lakh Punjab Rs 2.23 lakh Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.23 lakh West Bengal Rs 2.23 lakh

The prime highlights of the new TVS Apache RR 310 include dual LED projector headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster and a lot more. The new TVS Apache RR 310 challenges the likes of the KTM RC 390 and its price difference with the latter now gets narrower. Now, it will be interesting to see if the sales numbers of the TVS Apache RR 310 will get affected by the price hike or its popularity stays intact.