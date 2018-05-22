TVS Apache RR 310 outsells KTM 390 twins again: Reasons why TVS’ flagship is becoming a hit despite price hike!

TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in December last year and it instantly became the talk of the town for multiple reasons. At the time of launch, the company stated that it is aiming at 10,000 unit sales of the motorcycle annually and seems like it is on the right track. The TVS Apache RR 310 outsold the KTM RC 390 in the month of March 2018 with its best-ever sales of 983 units. In fact, the motorcycle had beaten the combined sales of KTM RC 390 and Duke 390. Now, keeping things in its favour, the TVS Apache RR 310 has done it again. According to the latest SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) data, the TVS flagship found 862 new homes in the month of April while the combined sales of KTM RC390 and Duke 390 stood at 800 units. That said, the TVS Apache RR 310 beats the KTM 390 twins for the second month in a row.

It has to be noted that TVS currently sells the Apache RR 310 in India through 51 dealers only. On the other hand, KTM has a much larger network through which it sells its 390 twins. The waiting period of the TVS Apache RR 310 is close to three to four months in some cities and that shows its high demand among the customers.

Powering the TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for producing 33 bhp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. Salient features of the TVS Apache RR 310 include dual LED projector headlamps, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), a highly informative instrument cluster and a lot more. The motorcycle offers a sporty riding position but it is comfortable enough to justify the practicality factor unlike KTM RC 390 that demands too much.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle received a price hike of Rs 8,000 a few days back. While the initial months look good for the motorcycle, the coming months will tell if the future of RR 310 looks promising or not!