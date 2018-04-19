TVS Apache RR 310 beats KTM 390 twins in sales despite price hike: What makes it so successful

The TVS Apache RR 310 has outsold its closest rival KTM RC 390 in the month of March 2018. In fact, the bike has beaten the combined sales of KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke during the said period. According to the sales data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the TVS Apache RR 310 found 983 new homes in the month of March 2018. On the other hand, 716 units of the KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke were sold combined during the same month. The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently being sold in India through 51 dealerships in comparison to a bigger retail point network for the KTM 390 twins. The waiting period of the TVS Apache RR 310 is rising constantly and in some cities, dealers are quoting a waiting period of even up to as 3 to 4 months. This is despite the price hike of Rs 8,000 that the company's flagship motorcycle has witnessed recently.

Powering the TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. The suspension system of the Apache RR 310 gets inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The braking to the motorcycle is taken care of with the help of 300mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear.

An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is offered with the motorcycle as standard to offer added safety and convenience. The TVS Apache RR 310 gets dual LED projector headlamps along with LED tail lamp and turning winkers. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster that gets multiple race inspired bits such as 0-60 lap timer, top speed recorder and a lot more. The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).