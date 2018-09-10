TVS Apache crosses 3 million sales: Here’s what makes it superhit

TVS Apache has crossed a sales milestone of 3 million units. The TVS Apache brand made its debut in the year 2005. Currently, the Apache family has multiple members with engine displacements ranging from 160cc to 313cc. The latest product in the Apache family, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been built with inputs taken from the company's 36 years of racing legacy. The company says that the TVS Apache series has created a series of experiential initiatives to connect with their customer base. Apache Racing Experience (ARE) is a platform where the Apache owners get an exclusive first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of National Road Racing Champions from TVS Racing. The TVS Apache Owners Group (AOG) has been created to become a common platform for customers to share their enthusiasm for motorcycling. Today, AOG rides have been conducted in over 33 cities, witnessing participation of over 3,000 customers.

Watch our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V video review here:

Further, the brand also engages in performance shows such as Apache Pro Performance (APP) which create widespread customer engagement and taps potential customers. TVS Apache is an award-winning series which has consistently won recognition in the prestigious J.D. Power survey, four years in a row (2015 - 2018). Recently, the TVS Apache RTR 180 was awarded as the Most Appealing Premium Motorcycle by J.D. Power Asia Pacific Awards for 2018.

Commenting on the 3 million sales milestone, K.N. Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said that the company is truly humbled to achieve this milestone and he wants to express his gratitude to all valued customers both in India and across the globe. He added that through the years, TVS Apache has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its rich racing pedigree, technological firsts and stylish design. The brand has, over a decade, developed a host of premium offerings, ranging from 160cc to 310cc, creating aspiration along every step of evolution. The three million milestone is special as it confirms that our ever-growing customer base of racing enthusiasts has taken warmly to our two new offerings, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RR 310. This also presents me with an opportunity to express gratitude to the team behind TVS Apache whose tireless work on the products has ensured that the brand has created an international appeal.