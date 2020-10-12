TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia’s longest chequered flag

TVS Apache 4 millionth unit roll-out has been celebrated by TVS Motor Company with a flag that bears pictures from owners from across the country and abroad, while also setting a record for being longest in India and Asia.

TVS Motor Company today announced rolling out the four millionth Apache from its Chennai plant. Launched first in 2005, the TVS Apache series has been around for 15 years and has evolved into several iterations, including TVS’ flagship motorcycle – the RR310 that was launched in 2017. To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers has created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning a length of 957 feet.

The flag bears images sourced from Apache customers from various countries. With over 2,000 images, the chequered flag has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at its TVS Mysore Factory.

The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch, K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said.

Also read: TVS Motor Company expands its footprint in Colombia

TVS Apache Series spans across two categories – naked and supersport. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series includes TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. On the supersport front, the brand introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as their first entrant into the category in 2017. The RR 310 boasts features like throttle-by-wire technology, four ride modes, a state-of-art TVS SmartXonnect enabled 5’’ vertical TFT and more.

Experiential initiatives under the TVS Apache brand include the Apache Owners Group (AOG) that spans across 52 cities in India and major international markets with over 30,000 members. Besides this, TVS also holds motorsport events under Apache Racing Experience (ARE) that was started in the year 2007.

ARE provides a platform for Apache owners to experience racing their motorcycles under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders. Further, the brand also organises stunt shows under the banner of Apache Pro Performance (APP) and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.