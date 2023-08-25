TVS Apache 310 R teaser out: Let’s break it down

This all-new Apache is expected to compete against KTMs, Duke series, and Hondas CB300R

TVS Apache 310 R is all set to debut in India, a derivative of the RR 310. Creating quite a buzz the two-wheeler manufacturer has been dropping teasers giving a close look at the new bike.

This all-new Apache is expected to compete against KTM Duke series, and Hondas CB300R. From the teasers released, we get a hint of its rear seat design which is a split-raised unit. While the rear too gets styled with a tail light design, the headlight of this derivative is positioned slightly low.

Also Read Lexus LM makes India debut– rebadged Toyota Vellfire

A Teaser hints at two separate DRL units and the turn indicators are embedded into the tire hugger. Although it might get a different subframe to the Apache RR 310. Though the design of the 310 R appears distinctive from the RR 310, the mechanical specifications might be similar to it.

This new model is expected to borrow specs from its sibling. Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 33.5 bhp at 9700 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

It is anticipated that the new model will get full LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display, and riding modes. TVS Apache RR 310 derivative is expected to fall in the price bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 2.75 lakh.