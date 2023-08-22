TVS Apache 310 R teased ahead of launch next month

TVS has its plate full as far as new launches are concerned. The company will be unveiling its next big thing (most probably its new electric two-wheeler) tomorrow at an event in Dubai. Post unveiling the mysterious product, the Hosur-based brand will be bringing out a new motorcycle.
Rumours are rife that TVS is planning to launch a naked streetfighter based on the brand’s 310cc platform that currently underpins four models including TVS’ own Apache RR 310 as well as BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR. The new motorcycle, likely to be called Apache 310 R, will sit on top of the TVS’ lineup alongside its faired sibling.
TVS Apache 310 R teased
Reports suggest that TVS Apache 310 R will be launched sometime in September 2023. Ahead of its launch, the bikemaker has shared a teaser of the upcoming motorcycle on its social media handles. The short promo video reveals the stepped-up pillion seat of the Apache 310 R along with the handlebar.
It further reveals a floating tail section housing a pair of split grab rails. From the looks of it the pillion seat offers very little real estate. The handlebar is a single-piece unit unlike the clip-ons offered in Apache RR 310. TVS is expected to share more teasers of the upcoming Apache 310 R in the coming days which should reveal more details of the bike.
TVS Apache 310 R: Expected specs, features
The upcoming Apache 310 R is expected to borrow specs and features from its fully-faired sibling. It will be powered by a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops a 33.5 bhp at 9700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7700 rpm. This motor will be linked with a 6-speed transmission.
Hardware specs will include inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock, disc brake at both wheels accompanied by dual-channel ABS. Other features expected in the package include full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. More details regarding the Apache 310 R will be revealed in the next few days.